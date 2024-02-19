Blood donation camp held in Sikkim Raj Bhavan

GANGTOK, Feb 18: Sikkim Raj Bhavan on Saturday organised a mega blood donation camp as part of the ‘Hamro Sankalp: Viksit Bharat Pushpit Sikkim’ initiative.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the camp, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor highlighted the importance of blood donation camps.

“In times of need, both for society and nation, individuals generously donate blood, underscoring the crucial support required,” he said.

More than 600 blood donors had registered for the event, a Raj Bhavan official said.

The initiative received support from medical teams from Singtam District Hospital, Namchi District Hospital, STNM, and Manipal Hospitals.

Donors were acknowledged with a commemorative batch and certificate as a heartfelt gesture of gratitude.

As part of the initiative, a number of programmes such as cultural dance, flower show and exhibitions are also being organised from February 14 to 18. (PTI)