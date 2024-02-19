21 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 19, 2024
type here...

Blood donation camp held in Sikkim Raj Bhavan

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, Feb 18: Sikkim Raj Bhavan on Saturday organised a mega blood donation camp as part of the ‘Hamro Sankalp: Viksit Bharat Pushpit Sikkim’ initiative.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the camp, officials said.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the occasion, the governor highlighted the importance of blood donation camps.

“In times of need, both for society and nation, individuals generously donate blood, underscoring the crucial support required,” he said.

More than 600 blood donors had registered for the event, a Raj Bhavan official said.

The initiative received support from medical teams from Singtam District Hospital, Namchi District Hospital, STNM, and Manipal Hospitals.

- Advertisement -

Donors were acknowledged with a commemorative batch and certificate as a heartfelt gesture of gratitude.

As part of the initiative, a number of programmes such as cultural dance, flower show and exhibitions are also being organised from February 14 to 18. (PTI)

10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature
Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature
10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia
10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India
Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

19 February, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature 10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia 10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India