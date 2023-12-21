12 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Bodies of 87 Kuki Zo victims laid to rest in Churachandpur Thousands paid tribute to departed souls

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Dec 20: The bodies of 87 Kuki Zo victims of ethnic violence were laid to rest in Manipur’s Churachandpur district headquarters on Wednesday, officials said.

Forty-one of the bodies were airlifted from different mortuaries in Imphal on December 14 while 46 were from Churachandpur district hospital, they said.

Thousands of people turned up to pay their final respects to the departed souls amid prohibitory orders.

A condolence service was organised at Tuibuong followed by the mass burial amid restrictions imposed under section 144 CrPC after a violent clash on Monday night over the burial left around 30 injured.

Earlier on December 15, nineteen violence victims were laid to rest in Kangpokpi district.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals comprising of Nagas and Kukis constitute little more than 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
