Body of slain BSF jawan from Mizoram killed in J&K to reach state tomorrow

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Nov 9: The body of slain Border Security Force (BSF) Head Constable Lal Fam Kima, who was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers, is expected to reach his residence in Aizawl, Mizoram on Friday, as per official statements.

- Advertisement -

Kima, aged 50, was shot at the International Border in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district early Thursday. Originally hailing from Phuaibuang village in the Saitual district, Kima resided in Aizawl’s Durtlang locality with his wife and three children.

In a tribute post, the BSF stated that the Director General and all ranks salute Kima’s supreme sacrifice, and asserted their support to his family during this challenging period.

A Border Security Force (BSF) Head Constable, Lal Fam Kima from Aizawl, Mizoram, was killed in a cross-border firing incident. The uninitiated attack took place along the international border in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The firing started around 12:20 a.m. by Pakistani Rangers. The BSF confirmed the casualty and stated that the Indian forces responded effectively. This incident underlines the ongoing security threats at the border. This is the third ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the past three weeks, targeting BSF personnel in the Jammu sector.

- Advertisement -

The previous two violations were in Jammu’s Arnia and RS Pura areas on October 17 and October 26, respectively.