21 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 10, 2023
type here...

Body of slain BSF jawan from Mizoram killed in J&K to reach state tomorrow

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Nov 9: The body of slain Border Security Force (BSF) Head Constable Lal Fam Kima, who was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers, is expected to reach his residence in Aizawl, Mizoram on Friday, as per official statements.

- Advertisement -

Kima, aged 50, was shot at the International Border in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district early Thursday. Originally hailing from Phuaibuang village in the Saitual district, Kima resided in Aizawl’s Durtlang locality with his wife and three children.

In a tribute post, the BSF stated that the Director General and all ranks salute Kima’s supreme sacrifice, and asserted their support to his family during this challenging period.

A Border Security Force (BSF) Head Constable, Lal Fam Kima from Aizawl, Mizoram, was killed in a cross-border firing incident. The uninitiated attack took place along the international border in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The firing started around 12:20 a.m. by Pakistani Rangers. The BSF confirmed the casualty and stated that the Indian forces responded effectively. This incident underlines the ongoing security threats at the border. This is the third ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the past three weeks, targeting BSF personnel in the Jammu sector.

- Advertisement -

The previous two violations were in Jammu’s Arnia and RS Pura areas on October 17 and October 26, respectively.

Shukrayaan-1 Mission: Cost, Objectives, And Launch Of Craft By ISRO
Shukrayaan-1 Mission: Cost, Objectives, And Launch Of Craft By ISRO
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings
7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Udalguri Sports Club Lift Daoharu Mungkhlong Football Trophy

The Hills Times - 0
Shukrayaan-1 Mission: Cost, Objectives, And Launch Of Craft By ISRO Plants That Require A Lot Of Water 7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World 10 Plants That Are Only Found in India