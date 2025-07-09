Border Village Chiefs Urge CM Sangma to Retain Khasi Villages in Meghalaya

HT DIGITAL

SHILLONG, JULY 9: Local traditional village chiefs of the Assam-Meghalaya border, who are part of the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong Border Area (SKRSBA), have requested Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to ensure that all 18 Khasi villages under Raid Nongtung, Khyriem Syiemship, do not come under Assam jurisdiction. The request was made officially by local MLA Charles Marngar on Tuesday in the shape of a memorandum delineating main issues of the border people.

In their presentation, the Synjuk acknowledged the effective running of MGNREGA schemes by local Village Employment Councils (VECs) but raised concerns over undue delays in material payment disbursals, which they claimed are preventing critical development work. They also expressed dismay over the poor performance of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), observing that despite huge investments, the villages continue to be short of assured water supply.

The memorandum also highlighted the poor state of three important roads—Mawlasnai to Jatalong, Khyndewso to Sabuda, and Thadrang to Khliehamwang. The Synjuk noted that these roads are crucial for everyday connectivity and urged the government to undertake its repair.

Another specific issue highlighted was the ongoing lack of electricity in most villages, even decades post-Independence. To improve this, the village chiefs implored the government to install solar-powered lighting and battery systems under the Chief Minister’s Solar Mission to illuminate these long-overlooked regions.

Access to healthcare was also raised as a top concern. Citing a suggestion by the Mawlasnai PHC’s Medical Officer, the Synjuk requested the opening of at least two health sub-centres to service the medicare demands of people in the border area.

The village chiefs emphasized that resolving these issues would not only enhance the standard of life of the individuals in these far-flung areas but also promote their trust in the Meghalaya government. They asked Chief Minister Sangma to move decisively and quickly to make sure that the area gets much-needed development and basic services.

