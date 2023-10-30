Bru families resettled in Tripura waits for monthly allowance

AGARTALA, Oct 29: Around 2,000 Bru families, who were

rehabilitated in Tripura’s Dhalai district, as part of an

agreement three years back, have not been paid monthly

stipend for the past one year putting them in distress, a

leader of the settlers claimed.

In a letter to District Magistrate SS Jaiswal, Bruhapara

settlement area assistant in-charge Karanjoy Reang said, the

internally displaced tribal people who had to flee their home

state Mizoram due to ethnic conflicts have not received the

allowance since October 2022.

A senior state government official said the stipend is given to

the Brus by the Centre and the delay could be due to some

technical problems.

“The delay in obtaining the monthly cash assistance will put

the Bru families in great financial difficulty. In this context, I

request you to kindly take the necessary steps to see that

they can get cash assistance,” Reang’s letter to the district

magistrate read.

According to the agreement, each of a total of 6,953 Bru

family is eligible to get a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 for two

years and certain other facilities including a plot of land, Rs

1.5 lakh for constructing a house on it and a one-time

allowance of Rs 4 lakh.

The pact was signed by representatives of the Brus, the

central, Tripura and Mizoram governments in New Delhi in

January 2020.

“The disbursement of monthly allowance is irregular, leading

to a difficult situation for the Bru inmates who are

permanently settled in their locations. We had taken up the

matter with the district authorities but there is no change

yet,” Bruno Msha, the general secretary of Mizoram Bru

Displaced Peoples’ Forum (MBDPF) told PTI over phone.

When contacted, Paramananda Sarkar Banerjee, OSD to the

CM, said the stipend to the Bru settlers is directly given by

the Centre.

“The release of stipend is not pending. If anything has

happened, it might be because of some technical faults as

the payment is made digitally,” he told PTI.

Msha who lives in Ashapara Bru settlement in North Tripura’s

Kanchapur subdivision also alleged that despite assurance,

not each family got land.

Over 600 Bru families, out of 6,953, are “yet to get resettled

in new areas because of changing locations in Dhalai and

North Tripura districts”, Msha, who is among the signatories

of the agreement, claimed.

Thousands of the Bru tribal people have been living in relief

camps in Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions since 1997.

They had fled their homeland Mizoram to reach the

neighbouring state because of ethnic clashes. By now, their

number has risen to over 30,000.

The Bru issue started in September 1997, following demands

of a separate autonomous district council by carving out

areas of western Mizoram adjoining Bangladesh and Tripura.

A large number of Bru people fled from Mizoram to Tripura

as ethnic clashes broke out.

The situation was aggravated by the murder of a forest guard

by Bru National Liberation Front insurgents on October 21

that year.

The Centre, along with the governments of Tripura and

Mizoram, had tried several times to repatriate them to their

home state, with little success. The first such attempt was

made in November 2009 and the last one in 2019.

Many Bru families had refused to return to Mizoram, citing

security concerns and inadequate rehabilitation packages.

Some others had also sought a separate autonomous council

for the community.

However, the January 2020 agreement has allowed these

tribal people to permanently settle in Tripura. (PTI)