BSF enhanced border vigil ahead R-Day, detain 14 Bangladeshi, seized narcotics worth Rs 1. 75 Crores

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Jan 25: Ahead of Republic Day, the Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura, has enhanced vigilance and intensified domination along the international border and detained 14 Bangladeshi national along with seized narcotics worth Rs 1. 75 Crore in last 5 days.
Tripura shares 856 Km long international border with Bangladesh.

BSF in a press statement said that since 20th January this year BSF, adopting a non-lethal strategy, has foiled several attempts of infiltration, exfiltration, and trans-border smuggling.

“In various operations, conducted either independently or jointly, 14 Bangladeshi and 5 Indian nationals have been apprehended. During this period, a significant quantity of narcotics, sugar, cattle, and other contraband items worth Rs 1.75 crore has been seized. Additionally, BSF, along with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), has carried out several simultaneous coordinated patrols. BSF battalions have also organized over 50 village coordination meetings in border areas to address the issues being faced by the border population”, said the BSF statement.
The BSF has said that security personnel is maintaining a high level of alertness along the international border to prevent infiltration and trans-border crimes.

