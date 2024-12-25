BSF jawan commits suicide

IMPHAL, Dec 24: A BSF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in the Kakching district of Manipur on Sunday morning.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Sunil Kumar Hooda. He belonged to A-Company of 126 Battalion BSF stationed at Kakching Keirak Dam under Kakching Police station, reports said.

According to the reports, the incident occurred around 7:10 am. Sounds of gunfire were heard by some jawans inside the camp, and upon inspection they found Sunil Kumar Hooda in a pool of blood.

Sources said the death of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel was a case of suicide. Later, a team of Kakching police accompanied by forensic science experts rushed to the spot to collect and analyze evidence.

In a separate incident, unidentified miscreants placed a hand grenade at the gate of Bikund Roofing, a roofing supply store located at Mongshangei under Singjamei Police Station, Imphal West on Sunday morning.

According to sources, a team from Singjamei Police Station arrived at the site before retrieving the bomb. The shop is located next to the headquarters of 109 Battalion CRPF located at Mongshangei Makha Leikai.

No groups have so far claimed responsibility. The motive behind the grenade threat is yet to be established, a source said. However, sources believed the bomb threat might have been served over monetary demand.

A case has been registered at Singjamei Police Station over the incident and investigations are on. (NNN)