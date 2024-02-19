21 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 19, 2024
type here...

BSF jawan injured in gun attack in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Feb 18: A BSF jawan was injured in a gun attack in Manipur’s Kakching district on Saturday, an official said.

Injured head constable Som Dutt, 45, is from Himachal Pradesh, the official said.

- Advertisement -

Dutt suffered injuries on his left shoulder when he was hit by a bullet at Sugnu village.

He was admitted to a private hospital, he said.

“There have been consistent attacks by armed men for the last three days at Sugnu. On Friday night, they fired from the hill slopes using medium machine guns,” the official added.

On Wednesday, armed men attacked Sugnu village, triggering a gunfight with village volunteers stationed in the area.

- Advertisement -

Last May, Sugnu witnessed severe violence, resulting in the burning of numerous houses and the loss of more than five lives, which compelled hundreds of villagers to seek refuge in relief camps. (PTI)

10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature
Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature
10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia
10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India
Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

19 February, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature 10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia 10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India