BSF Meghalaya nabs 4 Bangladeshi nationals

SHILLONG, May 8: BSF troops under Meghalaya Frontier, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted and apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals on May 6, while they were attempting to illegally cross the international border. They were handed over to the Mahendraganj Police Station in South West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, for further legal action, a BSF source said.

During the operation, alert troops of the 50th Battalion detected suspicious movement along the border and promptly acted, leading to the apprehension of four Bangladeshi nationals’ residents of Mymensingh, Gajipur and Nogaon of Bangladesh, the BSF also said.

“BSF remains vigilant and continues to maintain a high level of operational readiness along the Indo-Bangladesh border to ensure the safety and security of the nation”, it added. (NNN)