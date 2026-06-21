‘Paschimbanga Divas’ defining moment in India’s history: Himanta

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
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GUWAHATI, June 20: Greeting the people of West Bengal on ‘Paschimbanga Divas’ on Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the day marks a defining moment in the country’s history, ensuring that a part of Bengal remained within the Indian Union.

He maintained that the efforts of Hindu nationalists led West Bengal to be a part of the country, and a state which became a refuge for “dispossessed Hindus” during Partition.

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“Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of West Bengal on Paschimbanga Divas. This day marks a defining moment in India’s history, shaped by the efforts of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and countless other Hindu nationalists, who ensured that a part of Bengal remained within the Indian Union and became a refuge for dispossessed Hindus during Partition,” Sarma said in a post on X.

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The new BJP government has decided to observe ‘Paschimbanga Divas’ or West Bengal Day on June 20, coinciding with the day in 1947 when the Bengal Legislative Assembly voted in favour of the creation of a separate province that eventually became West Bengal after Partition.

Sarma said that for decades, “the significance of this chapter was intentionally overlooked by the Left ecosystem in deference to their vote bank”.

“Today, the people of Bengal can rightfully acknowledge and take pride in this important part of their history. May Maa Durga bless the state with peace, prosperity and renewed glory,” the CM added. (PTI)

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The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
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