KAAC to celebrate 75th Foundation Day on June 23

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
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Staff Reporter

DIPHU, June 20: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) is set to celebrate its 75th Foundation Day on June 23.

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The Platinum Jubilee marks 75 years of democratic self-governance under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India. A series of ceremonial, cultural and commemorative events will be held across the district, primarily centred at RangsinaSarpoAhongjai in Taralangso and the KAAC Secretariat in Diphu.

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The celebrations will begin at 8 am with the simultaneous unfurling of the National Flag at the main venue and the Council Secretariat. At 8:30 am, dignitaries and citizens will pay tribute to prominent Karbi leaders and visionaries, including Semson Sing Ingti, KhorsingTerang and Sarsing Teron (Langkung Habe), at their respective statue sites.

The main open session will commence at 11 am under the chairmanship of KAAC Chairman Raju Tisso. Chief Executive Member (CEM) of KAAC and Rongkhang MLA Dr Tuliram Ronghang will attend as the chief guest, while Diphu Lok Sabha MP AmarsingTisso will be the guest of honour.

The programme will be attended by traditional leaders, including Karbi Richo (King) Longsing Ronghang, along with local MLAs, administrative officials and representatives of student organisations.

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In the evening, a cultural programme dedicated to the memory of late Sum Ronghang, noted cultural figure and former Assam Cabinet minister, will be held. The programme will also feature a special screening of the Karbi feature film “TASAM”.

The celebrations will also include the illumination of the KAAC Secretariat and other government buildings at 6 pm.

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