BSF Seizes 33 Cattle Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, Feb 27 (NNN): The BSF and Meghalaya police in a joint operation confiscated 33 cattle brutally crammed in three trucks from Dawki- Amlarem road, West Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya, according to the BSF.

 

It said that the cattle were being taken to the International border for smuggling to Bangladesh. However, the seized cattle and vehicles were handed over to Police station Dawki for further legal action.

 

The BSF on the international border has led to the seizure of more than 1000 cattle from different border areas of Meghalaya since January 2023.

