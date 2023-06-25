29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 25, 2023
type here...

BSF to get drone surveillance training along Meghalaya international border

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, June 24 (PTI): The BSF in Meghalaya has engaged the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) to train its personnel to improve the use of drone surveillance of illegal activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border, officials said.

The NESAC is providing training in batches to officers and personnel of the BSF to improve their capabilities in using drones to improve surveillance and area domination at the border, they said.

- Advertisement -

“A group of 10 officers and personnel of the BSF completed a 10-day training at the NESAC on UAV remote sensing technological advances and applications,” Meghalaya Frontier BSF chief Pradip Kumar told PTI.

He said the training was conducted to help the BSF in area domination and surveillance of illegal activities at the border using drones available with the BSF.

The BSF in Meghalaya is combatting huge cross-border illegal smuggling of cattle, drugs, food items, precious metals besides illegal human trafficking and illegal entry of Bangladesh nationals in search of better livelihoods.

Last year alone, the BSF caught 132 people, including 41 Bangladeshis and 30 Rohingyas, allegedly involved in trans-border crime in Meghalaya.

- Advertisement -

The border guards also seized drugs worth over Rs 69 lakh and liquor worth Rs 12.5 lakh from the international border in 2022.

10 Superfoods For Kidney Health
10 Superfoods For Kidney Health
Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends
Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends
Career Options In Psychology
Career Options In Psychology
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mob torches Manipur minister’s godown

The Hills Times - 0
10 Superfoods For Kidney Health Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends Career Options In Psychology Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics? 10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow