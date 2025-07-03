32.9 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 3, 2025
Manipur Man Confesses to Killing Wife in Plan to Remarry, Sent to Judicial Custody

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT DGITAL

IMPHAL, JULY 3: In a rare instance of domestic violence and premeditated homicide, a 45-year-old jobless man from Manipur’s Imphal East district has admitted to murdering his wife as part of his scheme to marry a second wife.

The accused Md Mujibur Rahman, son of the late Md Abdur Rahman of Keikhu Maning Leikai, was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal East, and sent to judicial custody till July 14.

Rahman is accused of killing his wife, 44-year-old Sima Sahani, an Anganwadi worker. Officials from the Porompat Police Station produced him in court, verifying his official arrest on June 22. Under interrogation, Rahman is said to have confessed to having committed the crime, pointing to recurring financial issues and the lack of a male child as reasons behind his decision.

It was revealed by the Assistant Public Prosecutor that Rahman admitted to having two daughters but no son, and was considering remarriage. That he was jobless and constantly argued with his wife about money further heightened the tension at home. These conditions, the prosecutor added, led to him committing such a gruesome crime.

The killing was done on the evening of June 21, when Rahman is said to have waited until his wife had slept before stabbing her. He slit her throat three times with a kitchen knife. His confession was dictated before an Executive Magistrate. After he made his statement, police found the murder weapon from his admission and produced it in court as a piece of evidence.

Rahman has been arrested under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which mandates the prescribed punishment for murder as mentioned in Section 101 of the aforementioned law.

On June 23, women and the members of the Joint Action Committee Against the Killing of Sima organized a sit-in demonstration at Keikhu, demanding justice for the victim and the arrest of anyone else who might have been involved in the crime immediately.

The Hills Times
Dibrugarh Transport Department Cracks Down on Traffic Violations in Special Drive

The Hills Times -
