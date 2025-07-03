32.9 C
Imphal West DC Mandates Aadhaar Biometric Updates for Children Aged 5 and 15

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, JULY 3: In a significant move to have correct and recent Aadhaar data for children and adolescents, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West District, Manipur, has directed biometric updation at the age of 5 years and 15 years.

Signed by Deputy Commissioner Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh, the notification highlights the need for the updations to avoid duplication, facilitate APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) generation, and facilitate access to education and welfare services.

The district now has a huge backlog with a cumulative total of 1,14,006 biometric updates. This comprises 65,487 updates at age 5 (Update-1) and 48,519 updates at age 15 (Update-2). The staggering numbers make a strong case for action to bridge the gap in Aadhaar coverage for kids and adolescents.

Based on official records, Aadhaar registration percentages of children in Manipur—particularly in Imphal West—are far below national averages. Enrolment among the 0–5 age group is only 12.09% in the state compared to the national average of 39.54%. Enrolment among the 5–18 age group is 82.40% in Manipur, below the national average of 98.89%.

To solve this, the alert strongly advises parents and guardians to update their children’s Aadhaar biometrics at the nearest Aadhaar Operator Centres by 31st August 2025. The objective is to raise Aadhaar saturation significantly and facilitate easy service delivery.

Moreover, the Deputy Commissioner has directed Block Development Officers, Municipal Executive Officers, and the IMC Municipal Commissioner to prepare comprehensive action plans for enhancing Aadhaar enrollment among children under the age of 18. The officials are also asked to submit weekly GP/Ward-wise progress reports on Fridays.

For the benefit of the public, lists of nominated Aadhaar Operators under UNINGTHOU and MANITRON will be hosted on the website of the DC, Imphal West: https://imphalwest.nic.in, for reference and coordination.

