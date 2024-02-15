18 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 15, 2024
type here...

Budget session of Manipur assembly to begin on Feb 28

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Feb 14: The budget session of the Manipur assembly will begin on February 28 and will continue till March 5, an official said on Wednesday.

The budget will be presented on the first day of the session, the assembly secretary, K Meghajit Singh, said in a statement after a Business Advisory Committee meeting.

- Advertisement -

On February 28, the session will begin with the Governor’s address followed by obituary references, presentation of the Business Advisory Committee report, supplementary demands for grants 2023-24 and presentation of budget estimates for 2024, the statement said.

The next day, the businesses will include discussion and voting on supplementary demands for grants 2023-24 and introduction of Manipur Appropriation Bills.

Introduction of government bills, if any, including consideration and passing of the Manipur Appropriation Bills and Private Members Business, will be on March 1, the statement said.

Presentation of committee reports and consideration and passing of government bills, if any, will be on March 4.

- Advertisement -

The session will conclude on March 5. (PTI)

Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India
Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India
Best National Parks In South India
Best National Parks In South India
Most Photogenic Places In Asia
Most Photogenic Places In Asia
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
10 Fastest Animals In World
10 Fastest Animals In World
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Dictatorship drowned Congress: Badruddin Ajmal

The Hills Times - 0
Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India Best National Parks In South India Most Photogenic Places In Asia Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries 10 Fastest Animals In World