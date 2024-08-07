26 C
‘But I Am One of You: Northeast India and the Struggle to Belong’

Anthology addresses identity issues faced by communities across NE

NEW DELHI, Aug 6: From the frequent characterisation of Bengal-origin Muslims in Assam as “illegal Bangladeshi immigrants”, the ethnic battles between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals of Manipur, the Naga and Mizo separatist insurgencies to the prejudice the tribal minorities face in the mainland, a new anthology attempts to address these complex issues by bringing together voices from different communities across the Northeast.

Edited by journalist-author Samrat Choudhury and author Preeti Gill, “But I Am One of You: Northeast India and the Struggle to Belong” includes essays by writers, poets, journalists, academicians, bureaucrats, and activists to shed light on the fabric of identity in the region.

“At a time when the world seems to be slipping daily towards greater violence and bigger wars than most of us have seen in our lifetimes, it is increasingly vital for us to remember our own humanity and the humanity of others. This collection of stories from a place that has seen decades of conflict between different groups and communities provides, in sum, a glimpse of the shared humanity that lies buried within every label of human identity,” Choudhary said in a statement.

Each essay offers a unique perspective, reflecting the distinctive micro-history of diverse groups and the multiplicity of stories within every state of the region.

“When ‘Othering’ has become so pervasive with strategies to destabilise, fragment, disempower, what helps me stay connected, empathetic, sane is to read complex stories from the far corners of our country and understand and appreciate the mosaic of our multiple identities and ethnicities, languages and religions, to learn to be a minority and a majority, an insider as well as an outsider,” Gill added.

The essays in the book are written by Indira Laisram, Makepeace Sitlhou, Veio Pou, Teresa Rehman, Pratap Chhetri, Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, Ramona M Sangma, Patricia Mukhim and Vatsala Tibrewalla, among others.

Published by HarperCollins India, the book will hit the stands on August 14. (PTI)

