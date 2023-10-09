Cabinet Secretary reviews flood situation in Sikkim, assures all possible assistance

HT Digital,

Gangtok, Oct 9: Several individuals are still unaccounted for in the flash floods of Sikkim. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the situation in the state on Monday, promising maximum support and assistance. Gauba led the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting to assess relief and rescue actions in the flood-stricken northeastern state.

Gauba stressed the importance of evacuating people as quickly as possible, which should be the state government and central agencies’ main focus. Gauba was quoted in a cabinet secretariat statement saying that Bailey Bridges should be prioritised to restore road connectivity in areas where bridges have been washed away.

Attendees of the NCMC meeting included Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, the Chief Secretary of Sikkim, the Secretary of Road Transport and Highways, the Secretary of Military Affairs, the Member Secretary of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the DG India Meteorological Department (IMD), and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Defence. Bhalla stated in the meeting that the situation is being monitored around the clock by the Central Government at the highest level, and that the Inter-Ministerial Coordination Team (IMCT) has arrived in Sikkim to assess the situation. He added that additional central assistance is being provided to the Government of Sikkim. The Chief Secretary of Sikkim participated in the NCMC meeting via video conferencing and reported that most areas have had road connectivity restored. Thanks to improved weather conditions, evacuation and airlifting of stranded individuals have begun. The secretary reported that 80 people have been evacuated, 28 relief camps have been set up, and over 6,800 people are taking shelter in them. Essential supplies including food, medicine, and LPG are being distributed in affected areas. The Director General IMD, who was present at the meeting, informed that the weather forecast from October 11 to 13 is likely to be favourable. The NDRF Director General reported that six teams have been deployed in Sikkim for rescue and relief operations, with three reserve teams on standby at Siliguri. Sufficient Army and Air Force teams and resources have been deployed to assist the state in rescue and restoration efforts.