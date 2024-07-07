31 C
Camera traps record tiger movement from Sikkim to Bhutan

GANGTOK, July 6: Movement of tiger from Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary in Sikkim to Samste district of neighbouring Bhutan has been recorded by camera traps, Forest officials said.

The Pangolakha wildlife sanctuary in Pakyong district of Sikkim is spread over 128 sq km and serves as a crucial corridor for wildlife, particularly tigers, between India and Bhutan.

“Camera traps installed in the Pangolakha wildlife sanctuary have captured tiger movement from the sanctuary to Samste district of Bhutan,” forest officials said at the international workshop ‘Countering Wildlife Trafficking’.

The images of tiger movement from Pangolakha wildlife sanctuary to Samste in Bhutan underscores the need to protect transboundary wildlife corridors and highlights the success of conservation efforts in Sikkim and Bhutan, they said.

Camera traps installed across Sikkim’s high-altitude regions had earlier documented three tigers in the Pangolakha wildlife sanctuary between 2018 and 2024.

At the workshop, Sikkim’s Divisional Forest Officer, East Wildlife Division, Sonam Norden Bhutia and Bhutanese Forest officials agreed to share camera trap images for a comparative analysis. (PTI)

