Cattle killed at Bishnupur-Churachandpur border bomb explosion

IMPHAL, June 20 (NNN): A powerful bomb suspected to be planted by militants went off at a village under Churachandpur police station of Churachandpur district bordering Bishnupur district of the trouble-torn Manipur on Tuesday morning, around 9 am.

No human casualty was reported in the blast. However, a cow was killed by the impact of the blast, a police source said.

- Advertisement -

The bomb suspected to be planted by militants went off at Chingkham Heikol under Churachandpur police station bordering Bishnupur district.

The police believed that it was a landmine planted by the suspected militants that exploded after the grazing cattle happened to step in.

The spot where the bomb blasted is currently under the control of the armed miscreants suspected to be militants who captured the area recently.

The blast site is also not so far away from a bunker of the suspected militants.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, barely a day after five houses were torched, central security forces today conducted a search operation at Kanto Sabal and Leimakhong Chingmang, villages at the border between Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts early this morning.

There were no reports of picking up any suspect or recovery of arms in the operation, sources said.

The operation was conducted in the backdrop of a recent attack on security forces in the area by suspected militants that left a personnel of the 20 Jat Regiment with bullet injuries.