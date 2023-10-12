Central team leaves for Delhi after assessing situation in Sikkim

GANGTOK, Oct 11: The Inter-Ministerial Central Team led by

joint secretary, Ministry of home affairs, Anant Kishore Saran

on Wednesday left for the national capital after completing

the assessment of the extent of damage caused by flash

floods in Sikkim, an official said.

The central team members were seen off at the airport by

the relief commissioner-cum-secretary, land revenue and

disaster management department, Anil Raj Rai, and senior

officers of the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority

(SSDMA).

During their three-day visit, the central team was briefed by

chief secretary V B Pathak about large-scale damage to road

infrastructure, telecommunication network, displacement of

people and fatalities due to flash floods in Teesta river basin

areas in four districts following a cloudburst on Lhonak lake

in North Sikkim on October 4.

The Central team had visited the disaster-affected areas in

East and North Sikkim for a first-hand information of the

extent of damage inflicted by flash floods.

On Tuesday the central team had visited North Sikkim’s

Mangan district the worst flood-affected district with over

30,000 people affected by the flash flood in the district.

Members of the central team on Monday had visited the

affected areas in Gangtok, Pakyong district. Among the areas

they visited were IBM, Rangpo, ATTC-Bardang, Golitar,

Singtam, Dikchu and Phidang where they assessed the

damage caused to buildings, power lines, roads and bridges.

Based on their ground-level assessment of the situation, field

visits and interaction with concerned authorities in Sikkim,

they are likely to make recommendations to the Central

government for financial assistance to carry out restoration

and reconstruction of infrastructure in Sikkim, officials said.

A cloudburst in the Lhonak glacial lake led to the discharge of

a huge quantity of water, which triggered a flash flood in the

Teesta river, flooding towns and villages and affecting about

87,300 people. (PTI)