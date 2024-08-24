26 C
Centre releases Rs 40 cr flood relief package for Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 23: The Government of India has approved the release of Rs 40 Crore in advance to provide relief to the flood-affected people of Tripura.

Since August 19, Tripura has been witnessing massive floods caused by heavy rainfall that has forced over 60,000 people to take shelter in over 400 relief camps while the death toll reached 20.

On Friday, union home minister Amit Shah announced about the package.  

“Given the flood situation in Tripura, the central govt, under the leadership of Modi Ji, has approved the release of ₹40 crore in advance, as the central share from SDRF, to provide relief to the affected people. The 11 NDRF teams, 3 columns of the Army, and 4 helicopters of the Air Force deployed by the Centre are already assisting the state govt. in relief and rescue operations,” the post of Shah reads.

He further said that no matter what, sisters and brothers in Tripura will find the Modi govt standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them to battle these difficult times.

However, the situation improved from Friday morning as the state didn’t receive rainfall from Thursday, resulting in a decrease of the water level in major rivers.

