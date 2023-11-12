Centre sanctions Rs 100 crore for implementation of Tura water supply scheme

SHILLONG, Nov 11: The central government has sanctioned

Rs 100 crore for the implementation of Tura bulk water

supply scheme in Meghalaya.

This was informed by Meghalaya PHE minister Marcuise N

Marak.

Marak said that the Tura bulk water supply scheme was

sanctioned under the Northeast Special Infrastructure

Development Scheme (NESIDS).

He said that the implementation of the scheme will help

address the shortage of water supply faced by people in Tura

town of Meghalaya.

“After going through all procedures, a tender will be floated

to ensure work starts immediately,” the Meghalaya minister

said.

He added: “We are proposing to create a reservoir which will

be available for any use, for irrigation, for eco-tourism etc.”

Marak said that such reservoirs are needed to help fire

tenders in case of emergencies.

Furthermore, the Meghalaya minister also said that the state

government is seeking Centre’s support for water supply to

New Shillong township.