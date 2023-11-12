Centre sanctions Rs 100 crore for implementation of Tura water supply scheme

SHILLONG, Nov 11: The central government has sanctioned
Rs 100 crore for the implementation of Tura bulk water
supply scheme in Meghalaya.
This was informed by Meghalaya PHE minister Marcuise N
Marak.
Marak said that the Tura bulk water supply scheme was
sanctioned under the Northeast Special Infrastructure
Development Scheme (NESIDS).
He said that the implementation of the scheme will help
address the shortage of water supply faced by people in Tura
town of Meghalaya.
“After going through all procedures, a tender will be floated
to ensure work starts immediately,” the Meghalaya minister
said.
He added: “We are proposing to create a reservoir which will
be available for any use, for irrigation, for eco-tourism etc.”
Marak said that such reservoirs are needed to help fire
tenders in case of emergencies.
Furthermore, the Meghalaya minister also said that the state
government is seeking Centre’s support for water supply to
New Shillong township.