Centre sanctions upgradation of 91 roads, 30 bridges in Arunachal under PMGSY: Rijiju

ITANAGAR, July 30 (PTI): Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said the Centre has sanctioned the upgradation of 91 roads covering a length of 720.75 kilometres and 30 long-span bridges in Arunachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

In a statement, Rijiju, the minister of earth sciences, said the total estimated cost of these projects is Rs 757.58 crore.

Emphasising on the early completion of these projects sanctioned by the Union Rural Development Ministry, he said this development work would improve rural connectivity in 500 habitations in various districts such as Changlang, Dibang Valley, East Kameng, East Siang, Kamle, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Lepa Rada, Lohit, Longding and Lower Dibang Valley.

Residents of Lower Siang, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, Pakke Kessang, Papum Pare, Siang, Tawang, Tirap, Upper Siang, Upper Subansiri, West Kameng and West Siang districts will get benefit from these projects, he said.

“More development projects will come up over the next five years,” Rijiju said.

Under the double-engine governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and chief minister Pema Khandu in the state, Arunachal Pradesh is finally “getting its due”.

“All these roads and bridges will provide an improved connectivity with all-weather surfacing to remote and far-flung habitations in the state for overall socio-economic development,” the minister said.

Improved surface connectivity would also help students, farmers and patients with better accessibility to schools, agricultural markets and health centres, he claimed.

Better access to educational institutes will also help improve school attendance and higher studies, Rijiju added.

