25 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 6, 2024
type here...

Centres of Excellence for scientific cultivation of vegetables, flowers in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 5: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that the progress of the country is not possible without the development of farmers.

- Advertisement -

He also mentioned that the state government has launched a Unified Farmers Database to record farmers’ details, link land records, and conduct real-time crop surveys.

Additionally, the government is establishing two Centres of Excellences for the scientific cultivation of fruits, vegetables, and flowers, as well as providing high-quality planting materials.

Dr. Saha said this after attending a virtual program for the release of the 18th installment of the PM-Kisan scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the State Agricultural Research Centre, Arundhuti Nagar, Agartala.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of Tripura, as around Rs 47.68 crore will be received by farmers in this state. In the 17th installment, around 2.59 lakh farmers were benefitted. So far, we have received Rs 737.49 crore, and now an additional Rs 47 crore,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Saha also noted that schemes like providing Rs 6,000 annually to farmers will assist them with purchasing paddy, seeds, and other necessities.

“We had never heard of such support before. India was known as a poor country. However, after 2014, when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, many new initiatives were introduced. Our country is largely agricultural, and if we fail to develop our farmers, the progress of the country will not be possible. Due to PM Modi’s leadership, the economic growth of our country has significantly increased. After just one push of a button by PM Modi, the money is directly transferred to everyone’s account through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). This was unimaginable before. Now, there are no middlemen,” said Dr. Saha.

He further highlighted that under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, around 13.89 lakh farmers are covered in Tripura. Additionally, the state has launched the Mukhya Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, benefiting 3.81 lakh farmers.

“We have created a Unified Farmers Database with 3.3 lakh farmers already uploaded to the portal. Now, everything must be digitized, including the registration of farmers, real-time crop surveys, and linking of land records. We have also decided to set up two Centres of Excellence at Lembuchara and Birchandra Manu for the scientific cultivation of fruits, vegetables, and flowers, as well as to supply the best quality planting materials,” he added.

8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur govt urged to send recommendation on Meitei in ST list...

The Hills Times -
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October 9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October 9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast 10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October 10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India