Chamling dissolves all SDF committees

GANGTOK, Sept 2: Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president Pawan Kumar Chamling on Monday dissolved all committees of the party.

The SDF had won only one seat in the 32-member Sikkim assembly in the assembly elections held this year. SDF’s lone winner Tenzing Norbu Lamtha has joined the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM).

“In exercise of powers conferred upon me under Article 17, 19 (A), 26(a)(iv) and other relevant provisions of the Constitution of Sikkim Democratic Front and in the larger interest of the party, I hereby dissolve the entire committees of the party including Central Working Committee and the Central Executive Committee with immediate effect,” he said in a statement.

He said that the administrative and legal affairs, social media affairs, publicity affairs and election committees of the party have, however, been retained.

The new committees will be constituted soon, the five-term former chief minister said, adding that the new appointments in different posts will also be made in due course.

The 74-year-old SDF supremo announced the decision on the 2nd day of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting at the party headquarters near the state capital.

Chamling had lost two assembly constituencies he contested to bring down curtains to his four-decade-long career as a member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. (PTI)

