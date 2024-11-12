26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
type here...

Cigarettes worth Rs 1.27 crore in seized Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 11: Assam Rifles along with the Customs Department seized 10.4 Lakh foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.27 crore and  apprehended two individuals and seized one Bolero pickup from the general area, Teliamuara , under Khowai district of Tripura on Monday.

- Advertisement -

As per Assam Rifles, based on credible information, an operation was launched by Assam Rifles and they were able to seize the contraband and apprehend the individuals which were further handed over to the customs department for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Related Posts:

Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

12 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet 10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter 8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner 7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India