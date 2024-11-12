Cigarettes worth Rs 1.27 crore in seized Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 11: Assam Rifles along with the Customs Department seized 10.4 Lakh foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.27 crore and apprehended two individuals and seized one Bolero pickup from the general area, Teliamuara , under Khowai district of Tripura on Monday.

- Advertisement -

As per Assam Rifles, based on credible information, an operation was launched by Assam Rifles and they were able to seize the contraband and apprehend the individuals which were further handed over to the customs department for further investigation and legal proceedings.