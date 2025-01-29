21 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Over 20 saints from NE to take part in Maha Kumbh for first time

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
MAHAKUMBH NAGAR, Jan 28: For the first time in the history of the Maha Kumbh, a special camp dedicated to the Northeast has been set up, attracting a significant number of devotees from the region.

Over 20 saints and ascetics from remote parts of the Northeast will join the akharas to take part in the ‘Amrit Snan’ on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ on Wednesday.

At the “Pragjyotish Kshetra” camp in Sector 7, Mahant Keshav Das Ji Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar of the Nirvani Ani Akhara, told PTI, “On Mauni Amavasya, 22 saints from the Northeast will take part in the Amrit Snan with the akharas. Most of them will be participating for the first time.”

He added that the Northeast camp has drawn thousands of people from the region to Prayagraj, creating widespread enthusiasm. Prominent seers from the Northeast, including Padma Shri awardee Chitt Maharaj and Prabhu Pitambar Dev Goswami, are also participating in this unique initiative.

Mahant Keshav Das Ji further shared that the Northeast is renowned for the Kamakhya Devi temple.

For the first time, a replica of this temple has been installed at the Kumbh.

Devotees are receiving sacred water mixed from Kamakhya and Ganga at the camp, he said.

The camp also highlights the ancient Vaishnav tradition of the Northeast, centred on the “Namghar” system introduced by Shankar Dev Ji.

A Namghar, akin to temples in North India, has been set up at the Kumbh for the first time. It features an uninterrupted reading of the Bhagavad Gita composed by Srimanta Shankardev and follows traditional practices like lighting lamps and performing kirtans.

Speaking about the camp, Mahant Keshav Das Ji remarked, “The British named the region the Northeast, but its ancient name is Pragjyotishpur. Hence, this camp is named Pragjyotish Kshetra.”

The camp will also showcase cultural performances such as the bamboo dance, apsara dance, and Ram Vijay Bhavna.

“These cultural elements are being presented at the Maha Kumbh for the first time,” he added. (PTI)

8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice
Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur
10 Best Places in India to Visit for Exotic Birds
10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
