BTR concludes celebration of 5th Peace Accord Day

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 28: The celebration of the 5th BTR Peace Accord Day (Bodoland Territorial Region) concluded on Tuesday after a two-day program held at the Green Field, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar.

Tens of thousands of people across different communities thronged at the celebration organised by the government of BTR to mark the glorious five-year journey of the historic accord day.

On Tuesday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma graced the BTR accord day as chief guest. Earlier, Sarma inaugurated the newly constructed hostels for EM and MCLAs of BTR being constructed at the Harinaguri along the Baukhungri Hills in Kokrajhar.

He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the administrative building of the Kokrajhar University.

CM Sarma offered his worship and prayers to the Bwrai Bathou on the occasion of Gwthar Bathou Saan (Pabitra Bathou Divosh) at the Bathou Thansali being built at the Green Field.

During the occasion, ex-gratia assistance cheques of ₹5 lakhs each to 200 martyr & victim families of the Bodoland Movement and cultural awards to eminent artists of BTR were presented in CM’s presence. The CM also released the “Educating Bodoland” and “4 Years Achievement of the Government of BTR” on the occasion.

In his speech, CM Sarma stated, “The BTR region is now witnessing permanent peace and tranquillity post-signing of the Bodo peace accord as former NDFB members and cadres were returned to the mainstream through the spirit of the accord. People in the region are reaping the benefits of welfare and development in all aspects since the signing of the accord.”

He said that the Bodoland region has now totally achieved sustainable development under the leadership of Pramod Boro, CEM of Bodoland Territorial Region.

“The Bodoland of today is totally different from what it used to be 5 years back, thanks to the efforts of Adarniya PM Narendra Modi ji and Adarniya Amit Shah ji and the blessings of the people,” Sarma said.

He extended his warm greetings to all Bathou followers on the occasion of the Gwthar Bathou Saan celebration.

CEM Pramod Boro said that the people of BTR today successfully celebrated the BTR peace accord day in Kokrajhar.

“I’m very much delighted to join our Karmayogi CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma dangoriya and esteemed dignitaries at the grand celebrations marking the 5th anniversary of the historic BTR Peace Accord of 2020. This landmark accord embodied the ideals of revered Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, and heralded a new era of peace, harmony, and prosperity in BTR, laying the foundation for progress and development that continues to uplift countless lives,” Boro said.

“On this momentous occasion, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our Hon’ble PM Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi Ji for envisioning a peaceful and Viksit BTR, and to Hon’ble HM Shri Amit Shah Ji and our Hon’ble CM for their unwavering commitment to realising this vision,” he added.

Among others, Assam Cabinet minister, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, and BTCLA speaker Katiram Boro were prominent attendees at the event.

Notably, the historic BTR peace accord was signed between movement groups (ABSU, ex-NDFB), the centre, and the state government of Assam on January 27, 2020.