Guwahati
Friday, May 9, 2025
Cleanliness drive conducted in Sikkim’s Namchi

Ahead of 50th statehood day celebrations

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
GANGTOK, May 8: A massive cleanliness drive was conducted in Sikkim’s Namchi district on Thursday ahead of the 50th statehood day celebrations, officials said.

The drive, under the theme ‘Clean your drains before rains’, was conducted in all wards of Namchi block.

Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) officials said that the initiative focused on drainage, targeting sites where drains are prone to clogging, as a proactive measure for disaster preparedness during the upcoming monsoon season.

The campaign aimed to enhance community resilience by reducing the risks of water logging, blocked drains, and subsequent threats of flood and landslides. In alignment with this goal, landslide-prone and other vulnerable areas were thoroughly assessed, they said.

Efforts were made to inspect the drainage systems, remove debris, and ensure a smooth flow of water. In addition, water quality testing was conducted at local water sources to ensure safety and hygiene.

Village-level disaster committees were also tasked with drafting comprehensive village-level disaster mitigation plans.

The drive saw the enthusiastic participation of panchayat members and staffers, besides officials.

This initiative reaffirms the commitment to sustainable and disaster-resilient development in the region, they said.

Sikkim will celebrate its 50th statehood day on May 16. (PTI)

