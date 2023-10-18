CM announces housing schemes for Sikkim flash flood victims

GANGTOK, Oct 17: Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang recently

announced two housing schemes for those who lost their

homes in the flash flood that ravaged the northern part of

the Himalayan state.

The state government will also provide Rs 10,000 each to

students who lost their school materials and Rs 5,000 more if

they live on rent far from home, Tamang said.

The flash flood, which was triggered by a cloudburst in the

early hours of October 4, has left at least 38 people dead, 76

missing and over 88,000 people affected.

Tamang said, “The Puranwas Awas Yojna (Rehabilitation

Housing scheme) and the Janta Housing Colony scheme will

be passed by the Cabinet on Tuesday and will be

implemented thereafter.”

Under the Rehabilitation Housing Scheme, the state

government will allot land and build houses for the

beneficiaries. However, if anyone owns a plot and wishes for

a house to be built on it, the government will build it.

The chief minister said 2011 houses will be built under the

scheme and the state government is looking for suitable land

for the implementation of the programme.

People who used to stay in rented accommodation which

was washed away in the flood will be given Rs 5000 each for

the next 3 months under the same scheme.

Tamang said that under the Janta Housing Colony scheme,

the government will construct a Housing Colony for those

who do not have their own homes.

For the affected persons to live in the Janta Housing Colony,

they will not have to pay any rent to the government for the

next three years.

Apart from monetary relief, the people whose houses have

been washed away will be provided with kitchen appliances

along with bathroom and bedroom essentials.

The chief minister directed the officials to provide people

with documents that were lost in the flood free of cost.

Tamang said that he has directed the chief secretary, who is

also the chairman of the State Level Bankers Committee, to

give a 12-month extension and relaxation for the repayment

of all loans.

- Advertisement -

“It is a very sad moment for our small state. Many lost their

loved ones, many lost their homes and even more their

livelihoods. Our government is focused on rehabilitation now

since the rescue part is over. We will work hand in hand with

the people,” Tamang stated.

He said those who lost their businesses because of the flood

will be given loans up to Rs 10 Lakh which will be interest-

free for 24 months. For any existing business loans, EMIs will

be restructured at 0 per cent interest.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority

(NDMA), a combination of excess rainfall and a Glacial Lake

Outburst Flood (GLOF) event at South Lhonak Lake in North

Sikkim could have triggered the flash floods. (PTI)