CM Khandu chairs historic Cabinet meeting at Kibithu

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 13: In a historic first, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired a state Cabinet meeting at Kibithu, the easternmost village of India, located along the Indo-China (Tibet) border in Anjaw district. Taking forward the “Cabinet Aapke Dwar” initiative, the meeting witnessed several transformative decisions aimed at bolstering development, particularly in the hydro, education, administration, and internal security sectors.

- Advertisement -

Major Boost to Hydropower Sector

A significant highlight was the approval for formation of a Joint Venture Company—M/s NEEPCO Arunachal Hydro Power Corporation Ltd—between the State Government and NEEPCO. The JV will implement five hydroelectric projects in Shi-Yomi district, namely Tato I, Heo, Tato II, Naying, and Hirong. Two of these—Tato I and Heo—have already received clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

The Cabinet also approved: Modifications to the State Hydro Power Policy (2008) and Local Area Development Fund Guidelines (2022) to ensure 1% free power contribution from power producers directly benefits Project Affected Families.

Restoration of Gongri HEP (144 MW) to M/s Dirang Energy Pvt. Ltd. under the newly formulated Restoration Policy 2025, making it the first project revived under this initiative.

Restructuring of the Department of Hydro Power Development for efficient, basin-wise functioning and smoother coordination with PSUs and IPPs.

- Advertisement -

Creation of 96 posts (84 technical, 12 non-technical) to strengthen manpower in the hydro sector, aligned with the vision of the “Decade of Hydropower”.

Reforms in Education Sector

To rationalize and streamline teacher deployment across government schools, the Cabinet approved a revised Teachers’ Transfer and Posting Policy, 2025, replacing the existing 2019–2020 policy. The new system will be implemented via a Teachers Registry Portal—a fully automated, transparent platform.

Other educational reforms include: Creation of 32 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts for Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat, approval of the Marking Scheme Rules 2025 for direct recruitment of PGTs and TGTs in line with NCTE guidelines, paving the way for swift recruitment of subject teachers.

Strengthening Internal Security

In a move to address manpower shortages and improve public safety, the Cabinet sanctioned 200 voluntary Home Guard posts under the Arunachal Pradesh Home Guards Rules, 2023. These personnel will support police duties, community policing, and disaster response across districts.

- Advertisement -

Administrative Overhauls

The Cabinet approved major administrative changes, including: Restructuring the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services (APCS) cadre: Increasing the number of Secretaries from 3 to 8, and Additional Secretaries from 8 to 13, the post of EAC will now be redesignated as Assistant Commissioner, approval of revised Recruitment Rules for key posts in the Department of Land Management in line with 7th CPC norms, Approval of Tripartite Agreement with GoI and the Capacity Building Commission under Mission Karmayogi for upskilling government employees.

To enhance district governance:

Deputy Commissioners have been empowered to suspend erring district officials under specific provisions, launch of the Mukhya Mantri Viksit Arunachal District Fellowship Program, which will deploy 35 Fellows and 65 Assistant Fellows to support DCs in achieving developmental goals.

Industrial and Cultural Promotion

The Cabinet also reviewed the status of Niglok Industrial Growth Centre to accelerate industrialization. It gave in-principle approval for the Sunrise Festival in Anjaw District, celebrating the first sunrise in India at Dong. The event, to be held annually around New Year, will promote cultural tourism with expert-led planning and state-supported infrastructure.

Legal and Regulatory Frameworks

The Cabinet approved the AP Boilers (Inquiry, Adjudication and Appeal) Rules, 2025, streamlining resolution of boiler-related issues.