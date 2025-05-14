Khandu leads Tiranga Yatra in Walong to celebrate Operation Sindoor success

ITANAGAR, May 13: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday led a Tiranga Yatra in Walong, a remote town in Anjaw district, to celebrate the recent success of the Indian Armed Forces in Operation Sindoor.

Joined by his cabinet colleagues, local leaders, Army personnel, and enthusiastic members of the public, Khandu hailed the courage and determination of the Indian forces involved in the mission.

The yatra showcased national pride and support for the Armed Forces’ unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country’s borders and sovereignty.

“Ahead of the historic Cabinet Aapke Dwar, I led the Tiranga Yatra at Walong with my cabinet colleagues, local leaders, Army personnel, and the spirited local public. The patriotic fervour at this easternmost frontier rekindled our love for the nation and strengthened our collective resolve to stand in unwavering support of our brave defence forces,” Khandu posted on X.

The BJP is taking out an 11-day-long ‘Tiranga Yatra’ across the country beginning Tuesday, following the success of Operation Sindoor, as part of its outreach to people around the Modi government’s determined leadership and the valour of armed forces.

The yatra began in Walong town and concluded at the Walong War Memorial, where the chief minister paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1962 India-China war.

“We paid homage to the valiant jawans who made the supreme sacrifice while defending our motherland during the 1962 war. May their courage continue to inspire generations,” he added in another social media post.

Khandu and his ministers had arrived in Walong on Monday ahead of the Cabinet Aapke Dwar programme to be held at Kibithoo, India’s easternmost village.

The Cabinet Aapke Dwar initiative aims to bring the entire government machinery, including ministers, officers, and departmental heads, to the grassroots level, enabling direct engagement with citizens. It facilitates immediate solutions to local issues and ensures that governance reaches every village and household.

Several key policy decisions and development announcements tailored to the needs of Anjaw district were made during the Cabinet. (PTI)