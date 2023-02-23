23 C
Congress-led alliance will form next govt at Centre: Kharge

Northeast
By The Hills Times
KOHIMA, Feb 22 (PTI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that a coalition government led by the grand old party will form the next government at the Centre.

Kharge, while addressing an election rally in Dimapur, alleged that the BJP used “pressure tactics” to form governments in six to seven states, including Nagaland.

“A Congress-led alliance will come to power at the Centre. We are in talks with other parties. The BJP will not get a majority…all other parties together will. We will follow the Constitution and democracy… Let 100 Modis or Shahs come. This is India and the Constitution is very strong,” he asserted.

“Not only here, they (BJP) pressurised MLAs and used them to topple governments in six to seven states including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand,” he said, while addressing the election rally for state Congress chief K Therie on Tuesday.

On one hand, they talk of democracy and Constitution, and on the other, their acts are undemocratic, Kharge said, adding that people will “teach the BJP a lesson” in 2024.

“People associated with the Congress have sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom, for the country’s unity. BJP feels they got freedom only in 2014,” he added.

