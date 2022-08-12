Congress Organises ‘Gaurav Yatra’ In Manipur

IMPHAL, Aug 11: The Gaurav Yatra of the Congress started in Manipur on Wednesday with a march from Moirang’s INA complex to Oinam Bazar in Bishnupur district.

The Congress is organizing the yatra across the country on the occasion of the anniversary of the Quit India Movement and the completion of 75 years of independence.

- Advertisement -

The marchers will cover 75 km in the state.

The event, participated in by hundreds of Congress workers, kicked off from the INA complex after paying befitting tributes to the statue of Netaji Subhashchandra Bose.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president K Meghachandra, former chief minister O Ibobi Singh, CWC member Gaikhangam and many other leaders of the MPCC including Congress MLAs took part in the march.

Talking to reporters, MPCC president K Meghachandra said that the main objective of the Gaurav Yatra is to pay befitting tributes to the freedom fighters of the country while remembering the sacrifices they made for the nation.

- Advertisement -

The march, started today, will cover nooks and corners of the state and while organizing it, the MPCC will also highlight the plights of the common people owing to the ever rising prices of the essential commodities and additional burden on the common people due to increase of the GST (Goods and Service Tax).

Former chief minister O Ibobi Singh said that it is the bounden duty of today’s generation to pay tributes to the freedom fighters.

“We should not forget the sacrifices they made for the freedom of the nation,” he also said. (NNN)