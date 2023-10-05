Congress Slams PM Modi Over Situation In Manipur

NEW DELHI, Oct 4: The Congress on Wednesday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Manipur, and alleged that never before has a PM completely “abandoned” a state and its entire people like now.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said that Manipur coming to such a situation after the BJP was elected to power there 15 months ago is a “most damning indictment of its policies and the prime minister’s priorities”.

He charged that five months back, on the evening of May 3, Manipur erupted because of the “divisive politics of the so-called double engine sarkar” there.

After almost a month, after being relieved from Karnataka election duties and other such urgent matters, the home minister deemed it fit to visit the state, he said.

“But there has been no marked improvement. In fact things have turned from bad to worse. Social harmony has broken down completely. Horrific details of violent crimes emerge every other day. Tens of thousands continue to languish in relief camps. Clashes between the Armed forces and the state police are routine,” the Congress leader said on X.

“Yet the prime minister has been completely silent except for a much belated, routine and ritualistic comment for less than 5 mins in a 133 minute speech in the Lok Sabha on August 10th. The chief minister continues to brazen it out despite majority of BJP MLAs wanting him out of office,” Ramesh said.

He said there are some questions to ponder over and asked when was the last time the prime minister visited Manipur.

“When was the last time the prime minister spoke to the BJP CM of Manipur? When was the last time the prime minister met BJP MLAs of Manipur? When was the last time the prime minister discussed Manipur with his cabinet colleague from the state?

“Never before has a prime minister completely abandoned a state and its entire people like now.That Manipur has come to this horrendous situation just about 15 months after the BJP got a huge mandate in the state is a most damning indictment of its policies and the prime minister’s priorities,” Ramesh charged.

The Congress has been questioning the prime minister’s silence and asked why he has not taken out the time to visit the violence-hit state. (PTI)

