SHILLONG, May 7: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma today directed the different district administrations to provide immediate relief materials to families affected by rain related incidents in seven districts of the state.

More than 400 houses were damaged affecting nearly 1000 people following heavy rainfall on Sunday.

He said that the government has also changed the guidelines to allow respective deputy commissioners to assess and distribute the CGI sheets at the district level. (NNN)