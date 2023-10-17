Conrad Sangma inspects site of major fire incident in Police Bazar

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Oct 16: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K
Sangma conducted a thorough inspection of the site where a
significant fire incident took place on Thana Road, Police Bazar.
This incident, which engulfed a multi-storey building serving as
a godown, presented a formidable challenge to the dedicated
Emergency Response Team. Their unwavering efforts were
instrumental in extinguishing the flames and preventing the fire
from spreading to nearby commercial and personal properties.
The seamless collaboration between the fire department and
Meghalaya Police showcased their remarkable dedication in
containing the fire, ultimately averting further loss of life and
property.
Chief minister Sangma also undertook an assessment of the
aftermath of the fire, which had particularly devastating
consequences for the building belonging to Amit Singhania in
Police Bazar.
The four-storey structure, housing both godowns and the
Singhania family, bore the brunt of this unfortunate incident,
resulting in significant damage. The swift response and
collective efforts of the Emergency Response Team, fire
department, and Meghalaya Police played a pivotal role in
minimizing the disaster’s impact.
