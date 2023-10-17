Conrad Sangma inspects site of major fire incident in Police Bazar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 16: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K

Sangma conducted a thorough inspection of the site where a

significant fire incident took place on Thana Road, Police Bazar.

This incident, which engulfed a multi-storey building serving as

a godown, presented a formidable challenge to the dedicated

Emergency Response Team. Their unwavering efforts were

instrumental in extinguishing the flames and preventing the fire

from spreading to nearby commercial and personal properties.

The seamless collaboration between the fire department and

Meghalaya Police showcased their remarkable dedication in

containing the fire, ultimately averting further loss of life and

property.

Chief minister Sangma also undertook an assessment of the

aftermath of the fire, which had particularly devastating

consequences for the building belonging to Amit Singhania in

Police Bazar.

The four-storey structure, housing both godowns and the

Singhania family, bore the brunt of this unfortunate incident,

resulting in significant damage. The swift response and

collective efforts of the Emergency Response Team, fire

department, and Meghalaya Police played a pivotal role in

minimizing the disaster’s impact.