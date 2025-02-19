Conrad Sangma urges voters to reject divisive politics

SHILLONG, Feb 18: National People’s Party (NPP) chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday urged voters to reject parties that are trying to communalize the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) elections, scheduled for February 21.

“The upcoming election is an opportunity to give a befitting response to parties that are trying to divide our people,” he said while addressing an election meeting at Dangar under the Mawsynram constituency.



“We should reject and vote-out parties that are trying to divide our people.”

“We have to be strong against divisive politics and vote out parties that are trying to create rifts and divide our people,” he underscored.

He stated that voting is the constitutional right of the people and asserted that there is no intention to disallow any indigenous people from exercising their voting rights or to deny minority tribes in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills council elections.

He also campaigned at Cherrakata, Pataghat, and Mawsynram to drum up support for the party’s candidate, Alvin Sawkmie.

Reminding on the promises delivered after the 2019 KHADC election, particularly in the India-Bangladesh border region of Meghalaya, he said ”We have identified the problems faced by our people living in the border area and have initiated interventions to ensure development and promote the welfare of the people”.

“People living in the border area have been neglected for a long time, but we have fulfilled our assurance to construct the Balat-Dangar-Ryngku road, which was promised during the 2019 KHADC election”, he added.

The chief minister asserted that the NPP government believes in the welfare of the people and has delivered on its promises. He informed the gathering that the 50-crore project will ease public concerns and mentioned the ongoing 100-crore-plus Weloi-Mawsynram road, which is being constructed under a World Bank-funded project.

“The opposition may say anything, but they never made the road and the bridge in this region,” he said.



“The NPP has ensured the construction of the road, and the bridge at Khasipara is being redesigned and will be completed soon.”

He also urged the people to reinstate their faith in the NPP, as they had voted for the government in the 2019 KHADC election, empowering it to initiate development.

He acknowledged the neglect faced by people living in the India-Bangladesh border region for over 50 years and reiterated the need for a capable leader to represent the people.

The chief minister assured the people that he will stand by them and ensure progress and development in the region. (NNN)