ADC Polls: 65.32% voter turnout recorded in Khasi, Jaintia Hills

Nongspung-Sohiong constituency in East Khasi Hills recorded the highest voting percentage at 86.14 percent

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, Feb 21: The two Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in the Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya held on Friday have recorded an overall voter turnout of 65.32 percent.

Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) has recorded the voter turnout at 70.99 percent while Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) with 57.68 percent at the close of polls at 4 pm.

The voting began at 7 am till 4 pm in all the 58 district council constituencies, 29 each in KHADC and JHADC.

Under the JHADC, Moodymmai-Nongkroh constituency in West Jaintia Hills District recorded the highest voting percentage at 90.8 per cent, the lowest was Jowai-North constituency in West Jaintia Hills District with only 75.21 per cent.

In KHADC, Nongspung-Sohiong constituency in East Khasi Hills recorded the highest voting percentage at 86.14 percent while Jirang constituency in Ri Bhoi district recorded the lowest at 51.46 percent.

Out of 272 candidates, 158 of them including 12 women are in the fray from 29 constituencies of KHADC and 114 candidates including 7 women from 29 constituencies of JHADC.

A total of 13,08,818 voters in both KHADC and JHADC will exercise their franchise which include 6,32,347 male and 6,76,467 female.

The KHADC has a total of 9,96,518 voters out of which 4,81,268 male and 5,15,247 female.

The JHADC however has fewer voters with a total of 3,12,300 voters which include 1,51,079 male and 1,61,220 female.

Meanwhile, counting will be held on February 24. (NNN)

