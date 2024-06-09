Consultive meeting on substance abuse in Shillong

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 8: A high level consultative meeting was convened at the State Convention Centre, Shillong, with the participation of Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of District Councils (MDCs), and representatives from 76 Dorbar Shnongs across the Greater Shillong Area on Friday. The gathering aimed to address the pressing issue of substance abuse in Meghalaya.

The state social welfare department, in collaboration with the home (Police) department and the deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills District, took this initiative which is a part of the Drug Reduction Elimination & Action Mission (DREAM) launched in June 2023– a targeted mission to build a “Drug Free Meghalaya’’ through a multifaceted coordinated strategy that leverages the combined efforts of the state and local communities to eliminate the incidence of substance use in the state.

Recognizing that drug use is a social problem that cannot be handled by a single entity, the primary objective of this consultative meeting was to foster a collaborative approach to tackle the problem of substance abuse. The meeting emphasized the necessity for distributed leadership and collective action at various levels. The focus was not only on regulatory measures but also on developing comprehensive strategies to prevent young people from initiating substance use. In line with this vision, communities have been requested to set up additional rehabilitation centers that will be supported under DREAM.

State social welfare minister Paul Lyngdoh remarked that It has become evident through a series of meetings that there is a pressing need to revisit and reorganise the Village Defence Parties (VDPs), especially considering that the number of registered communities is only 11.

The minister announced that within the next two weeks, further meetings will be held with various other stakeholders, including faith institutions and schools focusing on providing sensitive support provisions.

Following Lyngdoh’s remarks, an interactive session took place where concerns from the dorbars were voiced, and queries were raised. A notable recommendation came from M Kharkrang, retd IPS, headman of Durbar Shnong Ratsanthia, regarding the need for stricter enforcement measures as he draws from previous experiences in combating illicit liquor smuggling, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the judiciary. Another suggestion involved improving witness cooperation by fostering closer collaboration between the police department and local communities which is critical to achieve successful prosecution.

Sampath Kumar, IAS, principal secretary & development commissioner, social welfare department, Government of Meghalaya, emphasised the importance of an empathetic and sensitive approach to help individuals reintegrate back into society. He highlighted that many individuals struggling with substance abuse can recover with the right support and that it is crucial not to stigmatize them but to provide the necessary assistance for their rehabilitation and reintegration into society. As part of the lifecycle approach, he stressed that early childhood, particularly from zero to eight years, is a critical stage where investing time and guidance ensures that children do well later in life. Whereas, during adolescence, substantial support is required and focusing on youth and adulthood is as essential to tackling the root of substance abuse issues in the State.

During the meeting, it was also highlighted that communities will take the initiative to set up VDPs in their respective localities, with guidance and training provided by the DREAM Mission. There was a strong request for additional rehabilitation centers in communities, similar to the initiative undertaken by the Mawlai town dorbar, that will be supported by the DREAM Mission. The state government will introduce revised VDP rules to ensure more ownership and responsibility within the community, aimed at facilitating greater community involvement and empowerment.

Vivek Syiem, IPS, special superintendent of police (CID), Meghalaya, Shillong, delivered insightful perspectives on the role of VDPs in combating drug-related issues. He emphasised the collaborative efforts between VDPs and law enforcement agencies, shedding light on the region’s drug-related challenges. His presentation delved into the surge in drug cases since 2018, with a focus on increased seizures and the hurdles posed by new psychoactive substances. Furthermore, it underscored VDPs’ role as frontline responders in emergencies, stressing their significance in crime prevention and public safety.

Dr Bethabara Decruse, project director of the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society, presented data indicating that the HIV prevalence in Meghalaya is 0.39%, surpassing the national average of 0.2%.

The consultative meeting was attended by several dignitaries, including state social welfare minister Paul Lyngdoh, Sampath Kumar, IAS, principal secretary & development commissioner of the social welfare department, government of Meghalaya, Israel W. Ingty, IAS, secretary of the social welfare department, Government of Meghalaya, Vivek Syiem, IPS special superintendent of oolice (CID) in Shillong, Meghalaya, as well as representatives from Madanryting Village Defence Parties, along with various MLAs and MDCs, and the Dorbar Shnongs of the Greater Shillong area. Among the MDCs present were Latiplang Kharkongor, representing Nongthymmai Constituency, Pynshngainlang Syiem, representing Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah Constituency, and Teiborlang Pathaw, representing Mawlai Constituency. In addition, the meeting was attended by Brightstarwell Marbaniang MLA, Adelbert Nongrum MLA, and Sanbor Shullai MLA.