Continue to live as one: Manipur CM to indigenous communities

IMPHAL, Sept 25: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on

Monday appealed to the indigenous communities of the state

‘to continue to live as one’ and assured that the state

government’s crackdown on illegal drug business will not stop.

He said the present turmoil in the state is unfortunate as

Churachandpur, parts of Tengnoupal, Imphal East, Imphal

West, Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts continue to remain

disturbed.

He made the remarks at a public function after inaugurating

and laying foundation stones of various projects worth around

Rs 196 crore at Khouphum in Naga-dominated hill district of

Noney.

”We are trying hard to improve the situation. The indigenous

communities of the state should continue to live as one and

that the government will continue to fight poppy plantations

and illegal drug business. The government is there to safeguard

the lives and properties of people,” he said.

He said the state is trying hard to help the affected people by

providing pre-fabricated homes, deploying security forces,

opening national highways and lifting the ban on mobile

internet.

”On March 15, 2017, the people gave the state a BJP-led

government and with God’s blessings and cooperation of the

people, the first five years of the government passed-off

peacefully without any bandhs and blockades. Unfortunately,

due to Covid and some political instability, the government lost

some two-and-a-half years in the previous term,” he added.

He said the ‘Go to Hills’ programme of the government was

launched to bridge the gap between the hills and the valley so

that unity and equal development could be brought in the

state.

Appreciating the natural beauty of Khouphum, Singh assured to

develop a tourist circuit and a mothers’ (Ima) market at the

place.

Projects for which foundation stones were laid included

construction of football stadium at Khoupum (NEC) under YAS,

rehabilitation and strengthening of Bishnupur-Nungba Road,

construction of water supply scheme and Khongsang guest

house near Khongsang railway station etc. (PTI)