Continue to live as one: Manipur CM to indigenous communities

IMPHAL, Sept 25: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on
Monday appealed to the indigenous communities of the state
‘to continue to live as one’ and assured that the state
government’s crackdown on illegal drug business will not stop.
He said the present turmoil in the state is unfortunate as
Churachandpur, parts of Tengnoupal, Imphal East, Imphal
West, Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts continue to remain
disturbed.
He made the remarks at a public function after inaugurating
and laying foundation stones of various projects worth around
Rs 196 crore at Khouphum in Naga-dominated hill district of
Noney.
”We are trying hard to improve the situation. The indigenous
communities of the state should continue to live as one and
that the government will continue to fight poppy plantations
and illegal drug business. The government is there to safeguard
the lives and properties of people,” he said.
He said the state is trying hard to help the affected people by
providing pre-fabricated homes, deploying security forces,
opening national highways and lifting the ban on mobile
internet.
”On March 15, 2017, the people gave the state a BJP-led
government and with God’s blessings and cooperation of the
people, the first five years of the government passed-off
peacefully without any bandhs and blockades. Unfortunately,
due to Covid and some political instability, the government lost
some two-and-a-half years in the previous term,” he added.
He said the ‘Go to Hills’ programme of the government was
launched to bridge the gap between the hills and the valley so
that unity and equal development could be brought in the
state.
Appreciating the natural beauty of Khouphum, Singh assured to
develop a tourist circuit and a mothers’ (Ima) market at the
place.
Projects for which foundation stones were laid included
construction of football stadium at Khoupum (NEC) under YAS,
rehabilitation and strengthening of Bishnupur-Nungba Road,
construction of water supply scheme and Khongsang guest
house near Khongsang railway station etc. (PTI)