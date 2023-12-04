Cultural diversity of Nagas showcased on Day 3 of Hornbill Festival

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Dec 3: Vibrant cultural performances by different
tribes enthralled the audience at the cultural extravaganza in
the ongoing Hornbill Festival at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama,
on the third day on Sunday, celebrating the cultural diversity of
the Nagas.
Director general of Assam Rifles Lt Gen PC Nair graced the
morning session of the cultural extravaganza as the chief guest
while Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu attended
the afternoon session as the chief guest. Arunachal Pradesh
Speaker Passang D Sona was also present as the honoured
guest in the afternoon session.
In his address, Nair commended the vitality of Nagaland’s
traditions, symbolised by the rhythmic beats of drums and
resounding cheers. He assured the Assam Rifles’ commitment
to maintaining peace and prosperity in the state.
Nair also highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the
Assam Rifles, including a noble project focusing on training 32
students from remote areas for national-level competitive
exams in medical and engineering.
The morning session’s cultural fiesta featured traditional
dances and songs by cultural troupes representing Angami,
Chang, Garo, Ao, Tikhir, Chakhesang, Kuki, Konyak and
Khiamniungan tribes.
The event began with a warm traditional welcome for the
guests, accompanied by howlings and a traditional blessing by
tribal guest Vilazosie Punyü, the head gaon burha (village chief)
of Khonoma village.
The afternoon session featured cultural songs and dances by
Lotha, Phom, Pochury, Rengma, Sangtam, Sumi, Kachari,
Yimkhiung and Zeliang cultural troupes.