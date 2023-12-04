Cultural diversity of Nagas showcased on Day 3 of Hornbill Festival

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 3: Vibrant cultural performances by different

tribes enthralled the audience at the cultural extravaganza in

the ongoing Hornbill Festival at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama,

on the third day on Sunday, celebrating the cultural diversity of

the Nagas.

Director general of Assam Rifles Lt Gen PC Nair graced the

morning session of the cultural extravaganza as the chief guest

while Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu attended

the afternoon session as the chief guest. Arunachal Pradesh

Speaker Passang D Sona was also present as the honoured

guest in the afternoon session.

In his address, Nair commended the vitality of Nagaland’s

traditions, symbolised by the rhythmic beats of drums and

resounding cheers. He assured the Assam Rifles’ commitment

to maintaining peace and prosperity in the state.

Nair also highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the

Assam Rifles, including a noble project focusing on training 32

students from remote areas for national-level competitive

exams in medical and engineering.

The morning session’s cultural fiesta featured traditional

dances and songs by cultural troupes representing Angami,

Chang, Garo, Ao, Tikhir, Chakhesang, Kuki, Konyak and

Khiamniungan tribes.

The event began with a warm traditional welcome for the

guests, accompanied by howlings and a traditional blessing by

tribal guest Vilazosie Punyü, the head gaon burha (village chief)

of Khonoma village.

The afternoon session featured cultural songs and dances by

Lotha, Phom, Pochury, Rengma, Sangtam, Sumi, Kachari,

Yimkhiung and Zeliang cultural troupes.