Curfew relaxation cancelled in Manipur’s Moreh town

IMPHAL, Oct 10: Tengnoupal district authorities in Manipur
cancelled the daily curfew relaxation in the Indo-Myanmar
border town of Moreh.
An order issued by the district magistrate of Tengnoupal
Krishan Kumar on Monday said that daily curfew relaxation
from 6 am to 5 pm to facilitate the general public to purchase
essential items including medicines and food is “cancelled
with immediate effect till further orders as there is a
likelihood of gathering of public.”
However, curfew relaxation in the rest of the district will
remain from 6 am to 5 pm, it said.
The order shall not apply to government agencies involved in
the enforcement of law and order, the order said.
On Monday, large groups of the mob gathered in the Kuki-
dominated town and started to clean market sheds
previously used by the Meitei community so as to use them
following which security forces intervened triggering
altercations and tension, official sources said. (PTI)
IMPHAL, Oct 10: Tengnoupal district authorities in Manipur