Curfew relaxation cancelled in Manipur’s Moreh town

IMPHAL, Oct 10: Tengnoupal district authorities in Manipur

cancelled the daily curfew relaxation in the Indo-Myanmar

border town of Moreh.

An order issued by the district magistrate of Tengnoupal

Krishan Kumar on Monday said that daily curfew relaxation

from 6 am to 5 pm to facilitate the general public to purchase

essential items including medicines and food is “cancelled

with immediate effect till further orders as there is a

likelihood of gathering of public.”

However, curfew relaxation in the rest of the district will

remain from 6 am to 5 pm, it said.

The order shall not apply to government agencies involved in

the enforcement of law and order, the order said.

On Monday, large groups of the mob gathered in the Kuki-

dominated town and started to clean market sheds

previously used by the Meitei community so as to use them

following which security forces intervened triggering

altercations and tension, official sources said. (PTI)