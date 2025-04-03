38 C
Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Moirangthem Anand Singh Over National Security Concerns

The high court also referenced the violent unrest that erupted after Singh’s arrest, underscoring his strong influence in the region.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday denied bail to Moirangthem Anand Singh, who was arrested for alleged links with rebel groups in Myanmar and for conspiring to wage war against India by exploiting the ethnic tensions in Manipur. The court emphasized the gravity of the charges and the potential threat to national security if Singh were released.

A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Amit Sharma ruled that granting bail could pose a flight risk and increase the likelihood of witness tampering. The court pointed to the fragile situation in Manipur, noting that Singh’s previous release had already triggered protests and worsened law and order in the state.

“Given the volatile situation in Manipur and the protests that followed his earlier release, granting bail could not only lead to the accused fleeing but also endanger witnesses and further disrupt law and order,” the bench stated.

The court noted that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had submitted material evidence establishing a prima facie case against Singh. It further observed that Singh failed to meet the “tripod test” under Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which assesses the severity of the offence, the possibility of influencing witnesses, and the risk of flight.

Singh was arrested in September 2023 in Manipur and subsequently taken to Delhi for questioning. He was among five individuals apprehended by Manipur Police for allegedly possessing weapons stolen from a police armory. The NIA, which registered the case on July 19, 2023, in Delhi, accused Singh of being part of a “transnational conspiracy” orchestrated by Myanmar-based terror outfits to wage war against India.

According to the NIA, the investigation revealed that banned militant groups were actively recruiting cadres, overground workers, and sympathizers to strengthen their ranks. The agency reported that these groups were acquiring weapons, ammunition, and explosives through illegal means, including looting government establishments, with the intent to attack security forces and rival ethnic communities.

The high court also referenced the violent unrest that erupted after Singh’s arrest, underscoring his strong influence in the region. “The way law and order collapsed in an attempt to secure his release reflects the extent of his influence. The attacks on police stations, pressure exerted on law enforcement, public prosecutors, and even the courts, raise serious concerns,” the court remarked.

Given these factors, the court determined that Singh’s release could pose significant risks and denied his bail plea.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
