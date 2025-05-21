Dimapur Dist Cong alleges anomalies in PMAY implementation

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 20: The Dimapur District Congress Committee (DDCC) on Monday accused certain BDOs (block development officers) of three districts of Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Niuland of demanding money from the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan Dimapur, DDCC president Kutoho Chishi said his office received several complaints from the PMAY beneficiaries in the three districts that the BDOs demanded Rs 18,000 in some villages and Rs 27,000 in some others from each beneficiary, for availing the housing scheme of the central government.

He said the beneficiaries were asked to give the money by withdrawing it from their accounts after they received the first installment under the PMAY.

Highlighting the RTI reply on the implementation of PMAY in the three districts, Chishi said some beneficiaries were shown to have been given one installment of Rs 60,000 and some others the second installment of Rs 60,000 out of three installments, but the beneficiaries complained of not receiving the money in their accounts. He added they were also shown on record to have completed the construction of their houses.

Chishi some beneficiaries did not even receive the first installment, but construction of their houses was shown to have been completed.

He said each PMAY beneficiary receives a total of Rs 1.5 lakh in three installments of Rs 60,000, Rs 60,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively.

The DDCC demanded that whether the government officials or the beneficiaries are at fault should be made public.