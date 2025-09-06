26.3 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 6, 2025
Dimapur police rescue abducted man, arrest 7

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 5: Dimapur police rescued a man, who was abducted on September 2, and arrested seven accused involved in the abduction.

Dimapur DCP (crime), in a release, said the Dimapur West PS launched an operation after receiving an FIR from Rahul Jaiswal of Old Sewak Road, Dimapur, that his father Prabhu Prasad was abducted by one Amith Hussain Barbhuiya on September 2.

During the course of investigation, the West PS duty personnel, along with a special operation team, arrested the accused Amith Hussain Barbhuiya from Apple Inn Eros Lane here on September 3.

Following his revelation, the police, along with Indian Reserve personnel, rescued the victim from Lotovi village area in Dimapur and also apprehended six other accused Pukhaho (36), a self-styled captain of NNC/FGN, Don H Swu (23), a self-styled secretary of NNC/FGN, Akavi Chishi (38), a self-styled president of NNC/FGN, Amith Hussain Barbhuiya (32) and two juveniles.

The two juveniles were handed over to juvenile police officer, who forwarded them to the Juvenile Justice Board for further necessary action.

