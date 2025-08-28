29.1 C
Missing 9-Year-Old Dimapur Girl Rescued from Arunachal; Five Held

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

KOHIMA, AUGUST 28: One nine-year-old girl who disappeared from Rengma Colony in Dimapur, Nagaland, on August 3 has been rescued from Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh by Dimapur police on August 22, as per a release made by Dimapur DCP (crime) on Wednesday. The rescued child is being kept at Child Welfare Committee Home, Dimapur.

Five accused persons, including a female, were arrested by the police in relation to the case. After an FIR filed by the child’s father on the day of her disappearance at Dimapur women police station, officials initiated a massive operation. Wireless messages were also sent throughout the Northeast, and vital intelligence was obtained through local inputs, ultimately resulting in the breakthrough.

Two of the accused were arrested from Diphu, two from Jorhat, and one from Tezpur in Assam. The couple arrested in Diphu were Nitu Nath (31) and Protima Rajbongshi (30), who were subsequently handed over to Dimapur police. Under interrogation, the couple confirmed having kidnapped the child at the behest of a co-accused and confessed that they sold her in Arunachal Pradesh for ₹80,000.

Following their declaration, the police tracked and arrested two more suspects from Jorhat—Basu Dep Tanti (38) and Subhan Ali (52). On further tips, another accused, Milan Da Teta (38), was also arrested from Biswanath Chariali under Tezpur, whose revelation ultimately assisted the police in recovering the child.

Based on the victim’s testimony, she was tricked and taken forcibly away under false promises. She also claimed that the arrested couple physically attacked her and told her to falsely declare that she was an Adivasi. But she further stated that she was treated fairly during her detention in Arunachal Pradesh.

