Village chief rescued by police from clutches of kidnappers

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 1: Police rescued a gaon burha (village headman) of New Market area, Dimapur, while

being taken in a car after his abduction from near Hotel Theja Fort, Burma Camp, Dimapur. Two persons

were arrested in this connection, Dimapur DCP (crime) and PRO said in a release on Saturday.

The release said the victim, Abdul Kayum Talukdar, was rescued by a Sovima police station duty party

while conducting motor vehicle checking at Singrijan/Selouphe junction at around 8.50 pm on Friday. He

was found inside a Maruti Alto car (silver colour) without number plate after the police team

intercepted it at the junction. The vehicle was coming from Dimapur side.

Police said during checking of the vehicle, four occupants were found inside it. During enquiry, three of

the occupants revealed themselves to be from the NSCN (IM) while the fourth occupant was the village

chief of New Market area, the release said.

It added that during further checking of the vehicle, one person escaped under the cover of darkness

who was later identified by his accomplices as “self-styled” Capt Ahor Tangkhul.

Talukdar told police that he was kidnapped from near Hotel Theja Fort, and was being transported in the

car.

After his rescue, the victim was handed over to the family members in the presence of the New Market

Business Owners Association.

Two persons “self-styled” Capt Masalepzuk, 40, of Kantsung village under Tuli police station in

Mokokchung district and present resident of Burma Camp, Rongmai Colony, Dimapur and “self-styled”

Lt. Isacar Swu, 39, of Khughuto village under Pukhuboto police station in Zunheboto district and present

resident of 4th Mile near Agri Expo, Chumoukedima, were arrested, the release said.

A case was registered at East Police Station, Dimapur, in this connection.