‘Directive prohibiting outsiders movement with arms breached’

DIMAPUR, Jan 18: The NSCN-IM said on Sunday that six people including four Kuki militants have “breached the standing directive of the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) that prohibits outsiders to move around with arms and military uniforms”.

According to the NSCN-IM, on January 17, 2025, the ‘Naga Army’ (NSCN-IM cadres) stationed at Tangkhul Hundung, Ukhrul, stopped one Gypsy that had come from the Litan side, for routine checking. Initially the six occupants of the vehicle claimed themselves to be public.

However, when the vehicle was thoroughly checked, those people who were found to be armed with one AK-47 rifle were found hidden in the vehicle, said the NSCN-IM. Four of them were Kuki militants. Along with the AK rifle, military equipment like 15 pieces of pouch were also found, the NSCN-IM further said.

On further interrogation, these six men confessed that they were going to Molham Kuki village camp, said the NSCN-IM. They admitted having breached the standing directive of the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) that prohibits outsiders to move around with arms and military uniforms, it further said. The six members having agreed to abide by the agreement with the Tangkhul Naga Long in future were released in good faith. The six men have been identified as Seingam Luphao, Menlal, Goulen, Lhengoumang, Louma and Mangzou.

The NSCN-IM then said, “The misleading statement issued by Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) is regretted as it is not
based on ground reality and simply one sided and provocative”, the NSCN-IM added. (NNN)

